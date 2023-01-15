Jazz couple Petra Van Nuis and Andy Brown join Rick Kogan in studio to talk about their careers and their new album, Lonely Girl. Later, Rick reacts to a few of their songs off the album.
Rick Kogan
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
Rick Kogan
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
Jazz couple Petra Van Nuis and Andy Brown join Rick Kogan in studio to talk about their careers and their new album, Lonely Girl. Later, Rick reacts to a few of their songs off the album.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now