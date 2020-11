Performer, writer, and visual artist Nikki Lynette joins WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan to talk about her life, career and upcoming national debut of her musical “Get Out Alive.” Nikki also teases her forthcoming TEDx Talk taking place November 24th. Learn more about Nikki’s musical at www.igetoutalive.info or get tickets to her TEDx Talk here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction