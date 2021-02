Commuters wait at an elevated train station in Chicago, May 29, 1981. (AP Photo/Charles E. Knoblock)

WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan is with Pat Reardon to talk about his new, ninth book, “The Loop: ‘L’ Tracks That Shaped and Saved Chicago.” Visit patricktreardon.com for more of Pat’s outstanding works.

Follow Rick on Twitter at @rickkogan or on Facebook @afterhourswithrickkogan