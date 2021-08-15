Old friends Phil Koch, Richard Rosen, and Tom Weinberg talk about life and their careers

Director Phil Koch, Author Richard Rosen, and Documentary Producer Tom Weinberg join WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan talk about life and their careers. Phil shares about first public showing since 1978 of “Medusa Challenger” this Thursday at 8:15pm at Music Box. Richard talks about being in town for the filming of a documentary based on his book “Tough Luck: Sid Luckman, Murder, Inc., and the Rise of the Modern NFL.” And Tom discusses his online streaming website Media Burn which has 6000+ independently-produced nonfiction videos from the 1970’s to the present.

