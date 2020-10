WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan is joined by Libby York to talk about her upcoming performance, “Tell Me A Story: The Art of the Lyric” with NYC pianist John DiMartino Friday Oct.16, 7:25-8:15 p.m. You can view the event LIVE at www.truebluejazz.org/livestream, or hear more of Libby and her amazing talents at www.libbyyork.com.

