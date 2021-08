Corky Siegel and his wife, Holly, in-studio with Rick.

WGN Radio’s Rick Kogen is with legendary Blues Musician Corky Siegel, to talk about his upcoming concert with Jazz legend Ernie Watts on August 7th at 7pm at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Crystal Lake. For tickets and more information visit: https://www.rauecenter.org/event/corky-siegel-friends-featuring-ernie-watts/

