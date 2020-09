Kori Rumore Finley and Marianne Mather join WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan to talk about their book, “He Had It Coming: Four Murderous Women and the Reporter Who Immortalized Their Stories.” Kori and Marianne share this incredible story about the four women that inspired the musical Chicago. You can purchase this unique book on the real women of Chicago, here.

