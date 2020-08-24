Kathleen Rooney shares her novel “Cher Ami and Major Whittlesey”

Kathleen Rooney, author and founding editor of Rose Metal Press, joins WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan to talk about her novel, “Cher Ami and Major Whittlesey.” You can learn more about Kathleen or purchase her novel at www.kathleenrooney.com.
by: benandersonwgnamPosted: / Updated:
Kathleen Rooney, author and founding editor of Rose Metal Press, joins WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan to talk about her novel, “Cher Ami and Major Whittlesey.” You can learn more about Kathleen or purchase her novel at www.kathleenrooney.com.