Rick Kogan
by: Andrew Harris
Posted: Nov 13, 2022 / 07:06 PM CST
Updated: Nov 13, 2022 / 07:06 PM CST
Author, Joseph Peterson, joined Rick Kogan in studio to discuss his 9th book, “Memorandum From the Iowa Cloud Appreciation Society.” Joseph shared his experience of owning a zine, which authors influenced him, and more!
