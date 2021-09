Rick Kogan with the Houlihan’s, Bill, Paddy and Mike (Courtesy of WGN Radio/Jack Heinrich)

WGN’s Rick Kogan is joined in studio with Mike Houlihan and his sons Bill and Paddy to talk about current career projects and the upcoming 7th Annual “Irish American Movie Hooley,” this September 24-26 at Siskel Film Center. For tickets and more information visit moviehooley.org . To find Mike and Bill and Paddy’s podcast visit hiberniantransmedia.org

