Author, Frank Sennett, joins Rick Kogan in studio to talk about his novel Shadow State and his party, Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Club Lago. Rick Kogan also speaks with photographer, John Soss, about his new show, Pick Up the Pieces, at Tony Fitzpatrick’s Dime Gallery starting on March 3rd through April.

