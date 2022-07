President of Carlucci Hospitality Group, Joe Carlucci, and Chef Dana Heffernan joined WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan in studio to talk about the first few months of his new restaurant, Carlucci Chicago located at 400 E. Randolph. They addressed Chef Dana’s “audition” for Joe and his experience prior to working at Carlucci Chicago, the collaborative process they go through to create the menu, the items on the current menu, and more!

