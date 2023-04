Dr. Michael Lewis joins Rick Kogan in studio to talk about his latest book, Getting Wiser: 101 Essential Life Lessons and Inspiring Stories. Dr. Lewis, the former doctor for the Chicago Bulls, is also a photographer, writer and traveler and he talks about many of the interesting people he has met in his travels. Listen below and head to his website for more about him and his new book.

