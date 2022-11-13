WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Rick Kogan
by: Andrew Harris
Posted: Nov 13, 2022 / 07:05 PM CST
Musician, Tony Ocean, joined Rick Kogan in studio to discuss his life and career. Later, Tony shared and talked about his music as well as shared the story of how his impersonation of Dean Martin changed the course of his career.
