Musician, Tom Kastle, and Author, Patrick McBriarty, joined Rick Kogan in studio to talk about their CMMFestival 2022 fundraising event this Thursday evening at the Chicago Maritime Museum. The fundraiser, located at 1200 West 35th Street, serves to offer guests an opportunity to delve into the infrastructural and interpersonal connections granted by Chicago’s waterways.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction