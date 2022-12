Paul Barrosse, Victoria Zielinski, and Dana Olsen join Rick Kogan to talk about the history of the Practical Theater Company. Later they highlight their upcoming sketch comedy shows, “Vic & Paul & Dana’s Post-Pandemic Revue,” located at Steve Rashid’s Studio5 in Evanston. The shows will be held at 8:00 p.m. December 29th, 30th, 31st and January 4th, 5th, 6th.

