Jim Coudal joins Rick Kogan in studio to talk about the creation of the latest edition of the company he co-founded, Field Notes, a brand of notebooks harkening back to the tradition of promotional notebooks distributed to American farmers by several different agricultural companies. They discussed the brand and how it highlights Americana. This was emphasized in their special edition notebooks such as their NASA edition, the edition titled “The Clandestine,” and their new edition coming out on Tuesday, “The Great Lakes” edition.

