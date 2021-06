Soldier Field in the second half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. The Bears won 34-29. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Jim O’Donnell, Daily Herald Sports & Media columnist, joins WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan to talk about 20th anniversary of the death of their friend Tim Weigel, as well as the Chicago Bears move to Arlington Heights and Arlington Park.

