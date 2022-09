Founder and President of the Chicago Help Initiative, Jacqueline C. Hayes, joins Rick Kogan to talk about the organization and its Feeding Hope benefit happening on Thursday, September 15th at the Sports Museum in Water Tower Place from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. The mission of the Chicago Help Initiative is to provide meals and social services to the homeless and unemployed community in Chicago.

