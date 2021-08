WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan is joined in studio with his colleague Kori Rumore Finley, Chicago Tribune visual reporter and co-author, of “He Had It Coming: Four Murderous Women and the Reporter Who Immortalized Their Stories” to talk about Tribune’s special Chicago Fire package coming over the next six Sundays. Kori also talks about her book which you can buy here.

