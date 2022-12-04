Candace Jordan of Chicago Star Media, joins Rick Kogan to talk about how the company will be going digital in 2023. Later, Candace expresses her excitement for the holidays as she talks about Christmas and holiday events!
Rick Kogan
Rick Kogan
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
Candace Jordan of Chicago Star Media, joins Rick Kogan to talk about how the company will be going digital in 2023. Later, Candace expresses her excitement for the holidays as she talks about Christmas and holiday events!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now