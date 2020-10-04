Chef Cleetus Friedman on Cooking Up a Cure

WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan is with chef Cleetus Freidman to talk about the 12th annual Cooking Up a Cure celebrity chef event. Learn more about the event, purchase tickets or contact the group by visiting their website www.cookingupacurechicago.com.
by: benandersonwgnamPosted: / Updated:
WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan is with chef Cleetus Freidman to talk about the 12th annual Cooking Up a Cure celebrity chef event. Learn more about the event, purchase tickets or contact the group by visiting their website www.cookingupacurechicago.com.