Chef Cleetus Friedman on Cooking Up a Cure

After Hours with Rick Kogan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rick Kogan

WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan is with chef Cleetus Freidman to talk about the 12th annual Cooking Up a Cure celebrity chef event. Learn more about the event, purchase tickets or contact the group by visiting their website www.cookingupacurechicago.com.

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular