Augie Aleksy, the owner of the Centuries & Sleuths bookstore in Forest Park, joined Rick Kogan to talk about his store and his growth over the last 32 years. They broke down Aleksy’s love of various authors and how his store has impacted literary minds in the Chicago area for over a generation. For more information on Centuries & Sleuth’s visit here.

