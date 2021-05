PHOTO: WWII TBM torpedo bomber parked at the Cavalcade of Planes 2019. Courtesy of Ben Anderson

WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan is with Joe DePaulo, manager at Bolingbrook’s Clow International Airport, site of next weekend’s Cavalcade of Planes, June 5-6, 2021. Joe and WGN Radio producer Ben Anderson share all the excitement expected at the 2021 Chicagoland aviation event. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit cavalcadeofplanes.com.

