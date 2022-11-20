WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Rick Kogan
by: Andrew Harris
Posted: Nov 20, 2022 / 05:34 PM CST
Updated: Nov 20, 2022 / 05:34 PM CST
Artist Tony Fitzpatrick joins Rick Kogan to discuss his love of the superhero Batman. Later they address the impact comics have on not only children but society and global events.
