Authors Kathy Gemperle and John Holden talk about the upcoming release of their book “Remembering Edgewater Beach Hotel”

Kathy Gemperle, Author and President of The Edgewater Historical Society, and Co-Author John Holden are with WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan to talk about the Edgewood Beach Hotel and their upcoming book “Remembering Edgewater Beach Hotel”. Meet Kathy and John at their book signing at the Edgewater Historical Society Museum, 5358 N. Ashland Ave. Chicago, IL 60640, from 4-7 p.m. on August 8th. You can pre-order “Remembering Edgewater Beach Hotel” here.

Follow Rick on Twitter at @rickkogan or on Facebook @afterhourswithrickkogan

