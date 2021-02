On a shortened Sunday show, WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan is with Chicago based author, interviewer, moderator and critic Matt Pais to talk about his new book, “Zach Morris Lied 329 Times: Reassessing Every Ridiculous Episode of “Saved by The Bell” …With Stats.” Learn more about Matt and his work at www.mattpais.com.

