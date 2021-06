Bill Hillmann, a 35-year-old American from Chicago lying in a hospital bed shows a photo of himself that someone sent to him during a bull run a day before he was gored at the San Fermin bull running Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 8, 2017. Hillmann was in stable condition after televised images showed a bull thrusting its horn into a man’s buttocks before flipping him into the street.Two Americans were gored and several other people were injured Saturday during the second running of the bulls at this year’s San Fermin festival in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona, officials said.(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan begins this Father’s Day edition with American author, storyteller, and journalist, Bill Hillman. Bill shares his most recent memoir, “The Pueblos: My Quest to Run 101 Bull Runs in the Small Towns of Spain.” Later, Jerry Brennan, Editor in Chief of Tortoise Books, joins the conversation. Purchase the book here, and visit Bill’s website, billhillmann.org.

Follow Rick on Twitter at @rickkogan or on Facebook @afterhourswithrickkogan