After Hours with Rick Kogan 1 23 2022

After Hours with Rick Kogan
Posted: / Updated:

WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan with Michael Miles and Mark Kogan (Courtesy WGN Radio/ Jack Heinrich)

WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan is back for his first show of 2022! Rick is joined by his brother Mark Kogan to talk about his time traveling on the road with Elvis, Frank Sinatra and others! Rick and Mark are also joined by Musician Michael Miles who plays his banjo live in studio and the trio listen to Michael’s song “Land”. Later on the boys are joined by Comedian Ronnie Marmo, the star of “I’m not a comedian… I’m Lenny Bruce”, to talk about his upcoming shows.

