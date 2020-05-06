After Hours with Rick Kogan | 03.22.20 | Rich Cohen, Michael and Jeff Gentille’s recent book and coping with COVID-19 with artist Tony Fitzgerald

Tonight on After Hours:
Author Rich Cohen joins the conversation on the phone as he talks about his six-part series in Air Mail and his recent Chicago Tribune story on money and murder in Connecticut.
Plus, Authors Michael and Jeff Gentille and publisher Rick Kaempger talk about republication of “Mob Adjacent: A Family Memoir” by Eckhartz Press.
“Mob Adjacent” takes readers down memory lane as a parallel world hidden behind a suburban facade unravels.
Wrapping up the show with artist Tony Fitzpatrick as we explored how he is coping with the life changes as a result of the recent COVID-19 outbreak and how it may change our future.
