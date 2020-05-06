After Hours with Rick Kogan | 03.15.20 | Coronavirus, music business, the effects and more

Live Now
Former WGN Radio host and author John St. Augustine joins the conversation over the phone as he talks to host Rick Kogan about his third and most recent book, “Phenomena: Sacred Moments, Messages, Memories & Other Sh*t I Can’t Explain.”

Plus, singer Keri Johnsrud calls in after her most recent show is cancelled due to the recent COVID-19 (Corona virus) outbreak. Johnsrud talks the effects it has had on her music career and small club entertainment as a whole.

Find out more about Johnsrud and upcoming shows at kerijohnsrud.com

Finally, Mike Houlihan talks about St. Patrick’s Day and the second edition of his “Our Irish Pub” to air Sunday at 1:30/10:30 p.m.on WTTW Ch. 11 in honor is St. Patrick’s Day.

