After Hours W/ Rick Kogan | 03.01.20 | Cinnia Finfer author of “Confessions of a Helmet-Free Childhood: True-ish Tales of an Analog Upbringing,”

Host Rick Kogan invites Author Cinnia Finfer to talk about her life, career and her delightful book titled “Confessions of a Helmet-Free Childhood: True-ish Tales of an Analog Upbringing,”. Cinnia said that she would call this book “a humorous memoir of growing up in the Midwest in the 1960s and 70’s.”

For more information on “Confessions of a Helmet-Free Childhood: True-ish Tales of an Analog Upbringing,” visit helmet-freechildhood.com.

Find out more about Cinnia go visit her website: cinniafinfer.com

Keep the conversation going with Rick on Twitter! @KoganAfterHours