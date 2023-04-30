WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan is joined by 6 Loyola University students involved with “No Permit Necessary,” a documentary about Bughouse Square: Marina Donahue – Production Coordinator and Editor; Taylor Evans Ghosal – Production Coordinator and Script Supervisor; Lexie Garrett – Editor and Script Supervisor; Duncan Hoag – Director of Photography; Christina Hoffmann – Lead Researcher; Keagan Hynes- Art Director, who join the show to talk about how they came up with the idea for the documentary, and how they shot the documentary. To watch the documentary click here. To learn more visit houseofbugproductions.com.

