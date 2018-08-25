× The voice behind Obi-Wan Kenobi, James Arnold Taylor

The voice behind Obi-Wan Kenobi, James Arnold Taylor returns to RFR to join us in celebration of #CloneWarsSaved and the upcoming return of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. We catch up with JAT and he fills us in with his reaction to the big news, while cracking us up with his many stories and voice impersonations. We got our first look at Star Wars Resistance via a new trailer and press release. We look closely at the cast and characters list, along with the trailer itself shot-by-shot to see if this show can be a worthy successor to The Clone Wars and Rebels.