Wintrust Business Lunch 3/10/20: COVID-19 grips the markets again, Rivers Casino General Manager Corey Wise, & Mercy Home for Boys & Girls "March for Kids"

Ji Suk Yi hosts Wintrust Business Lunch for Tuesday, March 10th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Stocks rallied at the opening bell but then fizzled, giving up big gains in a wild morning of trading Tuesday as investors weighed the prospects of a fiscal stimulus package (including a temporary cut of payroll taxes) to curb the slower economic growth stemming from the coronavirus outbreak and yesterday’s plunging oil prices that sparked an oil war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Economics, personal finance and markets expert Terry Savage, kicked off the show with her opinions on the federal government’s response and potential interest rate cut (second one this month). Savage writes a weekly personal finance column syndicated in major newspapers by Tribune Content Agency. You can ask Terry your question, read her articles and find resources on TerrySavage.com.

Segment 2: (At 4:52) Yesterday, Rivers Casino in Des Plaines took the first legal sports bet in Illinois with former Chicago Blackhawks star Eddie Olcyzk placing the ceremonial first bet. The BetRivers Sportsbook launched in time for March Madness basketball betting despite the fears from coronavirus and stock market volatility. Rivers Casino General Manager Corey Wise described the sports bar’s amenities with a 47-foot-wide video wall, 29 leather lounge chairs, and 30 self-service kiosks. Crews are working to sanitize everything with cleaning personnel on duty around the clock.

Segment 3: (At 10:26) Mercy Home for Boys & Girls will celebrate their own version of March Madness with their “March for Kids” campaign. Raising funds and awareness for Mercy’s mission of giving at-risk children a safe place to live, therapy, tools, and skills to help them build independence, there are a number of ways to support brighter futures for kids in the month of May. Volunteers will collect donations at all of the St. Patrick Day parades, select participating restaurants will be donating a portion of proceeds from special menus, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot has declared the month as of March for Kids month.

Segment 4: (At 17:01) WGN Radio’s Amy Guth joins Ji to discuss trending business topics. Today’s discussion focused on the fall out from coronavirus and its effects on airlines, the travel industry, and how retail businesses are updating policies and sanitization efforts to meet the needs of their customers.