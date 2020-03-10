Tech Talk | Which gadgets deserve your tax return, Amazon sells its cashier-free technology and the GrillGun that lights your grill in seconds

Posted 4:53 AM, March 10, 2020, by , Updated at 04:41AM, March 10, 2020

In this Feb. 21, 2020 photo, an Amazon employee demonstrates how to scan a code from a phone to be allowed to enter an Amazon Go Grocery store set to open soon in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. Following the opening of several smaller convenience-type stores using an app and cashier-less technology to tally shoppers' selections, the store will be the first Amazon Go full-sized cashier-less grocery store. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ian Sherr of CNET.com makes his monthly visit to the Nick Digilio Show with a host of new tech trends and stories.

This time, Ian tells you where to spend your tax return, Amazon’s plans for it’s cashier-free tech and how not to burn your eyebrows off with the amazing GrillGun.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.