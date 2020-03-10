In this Feb. 21, 2020 photo, an Amazon employee demonstrates how to scan a code from a phone to be allowed to enter an Amazon Go Grocery store set to open soon in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. Following the opening of several smaller convenience-type stores using an app and cashier-less technology to tally shoppers' selections, the store will be the first Amazon Go full-sized cashier-less grocery store. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Tech Talk | Which gadgets deserve your tax return, Amazon sells its cashier-free technology and the GrillGun that lights your grill in seconds
In this Feb. 21, 2020 photo, an Amazon employee demonstrates how to scan a code from a phone to be allowed to enter an Amazon Go Grocery store set to open soon in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. Following the opening of several smaller convenience-type stores using an app and cashier-less technology to tally shoppers' selections, the store will be the first Amazon Go full-sized cashier-less grocery store. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ian Sherr of CNET.com makes his monthly visit to the Nick Digilio Show with a host of new tech trends and stories.
This time, Ian tells you where to spend your tax return, Amazon’s plans for it’s cashier-free tech and how not to burn your eyebrows off with the amazing GrillGun.