In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 photo, Dan LaMoore wipes down a Shinola clock at Electric Time Co., in Medfield, Mass. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, when clocks are set back one hour. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Senator Dan McConchie (R-26th) on eliminating Daylight Saving Time, a “national solution” for time
Senator Dan McConchie (R-26th) joins John Williams to explain why he co-sponsored the bill to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, and how it would work in line with other states’ time zones.