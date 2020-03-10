Senator Dan McConchie (R-26th) on eliminating Daylight Saving Time, a “national solution” for time

Posted 1:19 PM, March 10, 2020, by , Updated at 01:15PM, March 10, 2020

In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 photo, Dan LaMoore wipes down a Shinola clock at Electric Time Co., in Medfield, Mass. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, when clocks are set back one hour. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Senator Dan McConchie (R-26th) joins John Williams to explain why he co-sponsored the bill to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, and how it would work in line with other states’ time zones.

