Meet Wonolo, the company connecting local workers with on-demand jobs

Yong Kim, the founder of Wonolo (stands for “Work Now Locally”), set out to create a platform to bring power back to today’s workers. After closing a Series C funding round of $32 million in November 2018, his company is set to lead the wave, empowering freelance and project workers. Yong joined the podcast to share his inspiration for Wonolo, his predictions for the future of the employment economy and how to find the intersection of technology, business and human nature.