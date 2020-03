× Lady Antebellum guitarist chats music, Coronavirus impact on artists

Jason “Slim” Gambill of Lady Antebellum, Latavius Mulzac and Emmy award winner Damon Ranger join Matt Bubala and producer Jess Raines in-studio for some Chicago pizza as they chat about what life is like in the music business. We also chat about Slim’s side project and the impact that Coronavirus has on music festivals and musicians.