Justin Kaufmann Show 3-10-20: Super Tuesday Part 2 and coronavirus cases rising in Illinois

It’s Super Tuesday, Part 2 as voters from Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington head to the polls. Justin welcomes a diverse group of reporters, politicians and analysts including WGN’s Ryan Burrow, Marj Halperin, Kitty Kurth, Carol Felsenthal, Loreen Targos, Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa and our great old friends Chris Robling and Dave Lundy to break down the results. Justin also tells you what you need to know about the coronavirus.

