× Journalist Carol Felsenthal: “I think Biden is a disaster. The man is senile and he shows it everyday”

Journalist Carol Felsenthal joins Justin to break down the results of the Super Tuesday 2 primary elections. Carol talks about Joe Biden running away with the night and why she believes he will be a terrible nominee to run against President Trump.

