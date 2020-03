× Jim Ryan recaps William Shatner at C2E2, All-Elite Wrestling and the latest concerts

Entertainment writer Jim Ryan drops by the Nick Digilio Show to share his impressions of the Chicago Comics and Entertainment Expo, the All-Elite Wrestling pay-per-view, and concerts from the Black Crowes and Lumineers.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)