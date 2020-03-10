A Boeing 747 of Asiana Airlines lands at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, March 1, 2020. The aviation industry expects heavy financial losses due to the Covid-19 virus. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
“Eye On Travel” Host Peter Greenberg on when airlines will give you your money back amid Coronavirus concerns
A Boeing 747 of Asiana Airlines lands at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, March 1, 2020. The aviation industry expects heavy financial losses due to the Covid-19 virus. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
“Eye On Travel” Host Peter Greenberg joins John Williams to explain how airlines are approaching requests for refunds amid Coronavirus fears.