× Bob Sirott Full Show 03.10.20 | Coronavirus scams you need to beware of

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared a disaster proclamation yesterday over the coronavirus outbreak as an additional four cases were reported in Chicago. On today’s show we talk to CEO of the Better Business Bureau Steve Bernas about ways to protect yourself from scams. One scam to look out for is the so-called “miracle cure” for COVID-19. The show continues with Jen Sabella, Director of Strategy and Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago, followed by Social Media Expert for Investment News Scott Kleinberg to discuss the importance of sharing information on social media from a source you know and trust.



Listen to the podcast here: