Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa: “We will lose to Donald Trump if Joe Biden is our nominee”

Posted 11:32 PM, March 10, 2020, by , Updated at 11:31PM, March 10, 2020

Justin Kaufmann and Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa

35th Ward Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa joins Justin to talk about the results of Super Tuesday 2 and what it means that Joe Biden looks to have a commanding lead over Senator Bernie Sanders.

This is the podcast for The Justin Kaufmann Show. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers.  Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.