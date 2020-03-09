× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/9/20: Stock & oil prices plunge amid COVID-19 fear and oil market war

Jon Hansen hosts the Monday, March 9th edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street with a combination of coronavirus fears and the plunging oil prices triggering a brief automatic halt trading earlier today. Terry Savage, nationally recognized expert on personal finance, the economy, and the markets, shared her expertise on what’s going on with the markets and what we can expect for the rest of the week. Savage writes a weekly personal finance column syndicated in major newspapers by Tribune Content Agency. You can ask Terry your question, read her articles and find resources on TerrySavage.com.

Segment 2: (At 4:11) From Chicago Inno, Jim Dallke, Senior Editor, and Katherine Davis, Associate Editor, discuss a range of start-up, tech and innovation stories transforming our city. There’s a new adventure park that is coming to Lemont. The Forge: Lemont Quarries Adventure Park will feature about 300 acres of free-standing towers for patrons to climb and navigate and it is set to open in May. Jim and Katherine also take a closer look over how Chicago startups are preparing for a possible coronavirus outbreak. Plus, a new startup (not named Cameo) is letting you FaceTime with celebrities.

Segment 3: (At 12:34) Real estate and finance expert Ilyce Glink, CEO of Best Money Moves, discusses the global market impact of the coronavirus. Glink says the markets are sending a true message and that is the risk of a recession is real. However, she also says that investors shouldn’t just jump ship yet.

Segment 4: (At 18:44) WGN Radio’s Amy Guth discuses trending business news with Jon, including how Chicago businesses are preparing for the financial sting over coronavirus fears and the Washington Post’s latest study about political ads on Facebook. According to their report, more than 86,000 Facebook pages ran at least one political ad that was not properly disclosed. Facebook later caught and included these ads in its archive, but it remains unclear whether the company ever fully vetted nearly 80 percent of the pages that paid to promote their messages in the first place.