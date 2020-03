× WGN TV’s Marcus Leshock on trending stories, roller coasters and repairing houses for veterans

WGN TV’s very own Marcus Leshock joins the Nick Digilio Show to talk about the trending stories of the morning, the new adventure park coming to Lemont, Illinois, his favorite roller coasters and his new project rebuilding houses for veterans who need a helping hand.

