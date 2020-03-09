× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 3.9.2020: How Coronavirus spreads, sick leave lawsuits, Red Line police shooting, Illinois sportsbook opening

John Williams begins the show by checking in with Dr. Robert Citronberg, infectious diseases specialist at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital with a new question about the Coronavirus, which is how it’s spread from person to person. Then, Bryce Downey & Lenkov LLC Attorney and “Legal Face-Off” Co-Host Rich Lenkov joins John to explain the legalities surrounding paid sick leave in time of the Coronavirus. And after a police-involved confrontation ended in their gunfire hitting a perpetrator who didn’t seem to pose a physical threat, the Fraternal Order of Police president, Kevin Graham, explains why the decision to fire a gun was made. Listeners respond. Then, Sam Panayotovich checks in from the Rivers Casino sportsbook on its opening day with an anecdote or two. Finally, John puts listener Scott’s knowledge of college basketball to the test in this week’s Mega Pros Monday Quiz.