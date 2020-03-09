Illinois Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, discusses the legislative session after it ended on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Springfield, Ill. Cullerton said Democratic super-majority control, Republican cooperation, and new Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker's open door helped secure a session packed with what both sides call a balanced budget, a massive state construction program, expanded casino gambling and legalized sports betting, legalization of recreational marijuana use and statutory protections for abortion. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)
Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich: “Only in Illinois fashion,” would someone’s pants fell down at the sportsbook opening
Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich calls John Williams from the Rivers Casino sportsbook, where Eddie Olczyk makes the first paper bet. And he even comes with ridiculous anecdotes of the day.