Skip the concession line: Get your snacks and beer faster at sporting events with FanFood

The only thing more delicious than watching your team win live is watching them win live while you eat a hot dog. FanFood will bring it right to your seat. Five years since he came up with the idea in a college bar, FanFood has become what founder Carson Goodale describes as “a real business.” It’s so real he’s even fundraising right now. Carson joined the podcast to talk about how bad bar service inspired his app, how military training translated to entrepreneurial life and what it’s like to see your scrappy idea become a functional business.